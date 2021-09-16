Over 100k uploads to Hawaii SMART Health Card reported since Sept. 10

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There were a total of 101,199 successful uploads to the Hawaii SMART Health Card application between 2 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16, according to the Hawaii Office of Enterprise Technology Services.

“I am pleased with the amount of participation the Hawaii SMART Health Card has received since the program launched last week,” said Douglas Murdock, chief information officer of the Hawaii Office of Enterprise Technology Services.

The successful uploads counted for approximately 75% of all attempts to create a Hawaii SMART Health Card, officials said.

According to officials, it is recommended to not take a screenshot of the QR code as it may fail when being verified in the verifier application. Those who participated and successfully created a Hawaii SMART Health Card can add their QR code to the Samsung Pay and CommonHealth app.

Those who received their COVID vaccine from organizations that do not submit their data to the state database are unable to receive a Hawaii SMART Health Card. These organizations include the Department of Defense, Department of Veterans Affairs, select Federal agencies that received a federal vaccine, as well as select pharmacies under a long-term care facility program.

To generate a Hawaii SMART Health Card, click here and create an account. Officials said the original, hard copy or photo of the vaccine card may also be accepted.