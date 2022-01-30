Over 100K COVID infections reported in January as new contagious sub-variant detected in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — From Jan. 1 through Jan. 30, the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) has reported 104,843 COVID-19 cases, which is about half of all COVID infections reported in the state since March 2020.

From March 2020 through Dec. 31, 2021, the state reported 112,932 total COVID cases.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The original omicron strain is believed to make up 99% of all COVID infections in the state, according to the DOH’s latest variant report.

But a new, possibly more contagious, sub-lineage variant of omicron has reached Hawaii’s shores. The sub-variant is called BA.2, or ‘stealth omicron,’ and so far, eight cases have been detected in Hawaii.

Some experts have said it is called ‘stealth omicron’ because it is not as easily detected in tests and is closely related to omicron.

“We do have some cases along with 25 or 26 other states confirming it. They call it a stealth variant because it’s a little harder to see on tests, but it’s definitely detectable,” explained Lt. Gov. Josh Green.

“It has 21 mutations in common with that original omicron strain, which is called BA.1. The new one is called BA.2. It’s got nine unique mutations not found in the BA.1, and one of the reasons that we’re concerned about it is that in some places — including Denmark and in Calcutta — when BA.1 and BA.2 are both present together, the BA.2 has expanded and become the dominant strain. There’s a possibility that might happen here.” Dr. Edward Desmond, the administrator for the State Laboratories Division

Dr. Desmond said this information suggests BA.2 could be more infectious.

“It is possible that the introduction of BA.2 may slow down or delay the end of this surge,” He continued.

He also said it is unknown if BA.2 causes more serious disease, but in countries where it has taken over hospitalizations did not increase.

For the 104,000 people in Hawaii who were recently infected with omicron, officials believe they are unlikely to be re-infected with BA.2, but they do not recommend trying to find out.

“Prior infection produces a level of immunity, for sure, and because these viruses are fairly closely related, I would expect a prior infection with one to give some level of protection to the other,” explained Dr. Desmond.

Doctors recommend people who were recently infected with the coronavirus should talk to their healthcare provider about when to get a booster shot but said natural immunity can last for a few weeks and starts to wane over time.

“As a doctor, I and my colleagues recommend people to get a booster shot after infection if they haven’t gotten it because it multiplies their immunity, but they’re pretty well protected,” explained Green.

Green said the state has a high level of immunity with boosters, vaccines and natural infection.

“We need to continue to emphasize in public health that people need to be vaccinated, we need to wear masks and need to avoid conditions of crowding and places where people are not wearing masks.” Dr. Edward Desmond, the administrator for the State Laboratories Division

For now, experts do not believe symptoms with BA.2 are more or less severe than BA.1 (omicron).

Common omicron symptoms include headache, sore throat, runny nose, sneezing, body aches and fatigue. Experts have said the loss of smell and chest pain is rare with omicron.

Common delta symptoms include sore throat, persistent cough, fatigue, headache and runny nose. More people reported losing their loss of smell, fever and shortness of breath with delta.

The first delta case was detected in Hawaii on June 14, 2021. On that day, there were 56 COVID cases reported and 711 active cases. There were 506 total COVID-related deaths at the time since March 2020.

One month later, on July 15, 2021, the state reported 166 COVID cases, and COVID infections would increase through the summer. August 2021 would be the state’s worst month with 21,205 infections reported.

From June 1, 2021, through Sept. 30, 2021, delta infected roughly 40,000 people in Hawaii. By Sept. 30, 2021, there were 782 people who had died in the state since the pandemic began — 276 more people from when the first delta case was reported in June 2021.

The first omicron case was detected in Hawaii on Dec. 2, 2021. On that day, there were 126 COVID cases reported and there were 1,294 active infections. There were 1,027 COVID-related deaths at the time since March 2020.

By Dec. 31, 2021, the state reported 3,290 infections with 1,090 deaths.

Roughly 130,000 people in Hawaii were infected in December 2021 and January 2022, which is more than triple the number of cases reported during the delta surge, and more infections than the state saw throughout the entire COVID-19 pandemic.

Although omicron was said to be milder than delta, experts do not want people to purposely get exposed.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

“Don’t go out and deliberately get exposed, I think that it’s best to remain safe particularly with new variants,” Dr. Desmond said.