Over 100,000 residents sign up to win prizes in state incentive program

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state health department said over 100,000 residents have signed up for the chance to win prizes after the state rolled out its vaccine incentive program on Friday.

The state said it was too early to tell if more people came out over the weekend to get vaccinated to participate in signing up to win prizes.

Hawaii’s Weather Station–Visit KHON’s hurricane preparation page here.

The DOH website stated over 16,000 shots were put in arms over the weekend. Fewer than half, about 7,000 were first doses. The state said it’s too early to tell if people came out because of the incentive program.

“Some of the [vaccines] could have been administered Wednesday or Thursday, and not reported until the weekend because of a lag in reporting,” explained Brooks Baehr, spokesperson from the state health department. “So, we’re going to hang on for several days, if not a couple of weeks just to evaluate the numbers. We want you to know that the time is right, incentives are there, and you can actually enter the deals and discounts you can enter to win prizes, and most importantly, you can get us to that 60% and 70% threshold.”

Some doctors said the incentives helped, and on Monday about 400 people signed up to get vaccinated at Kaiser High School.

“We have had a number of people mention it,” explained Dr. Ben Chun, Kaiser Permanente Sports Medicine. “So it seems like it’s generated a little bit of excitement and buzz, and you know, if that’s pushing it over the top for some folks, why not? I think it’s nice that people feel like there should be a reward for it.”

“From what I’ve heard there has been an uptick so I’m hopeful that the incentives are helping people that are on the fence about getting the vaccine to, to go on and get it,” said Hawaii Pacific Health Dr. Doug Kwock.

Health officials said it won’t be easy getting several hundred thousand more people vaccinated to reach the 70% threshold but they’re trying.

“This Saturday, you can go out to Wet n’ Wild out in Kapolei. and you can get yourself vaccinated or on Saturday, you can go to the farmers market at Kapiolani Community College, and you’ll be able to find vaccine up there,” explained Baehr. “Once the vaccine is made available to them, and they see how easy it is to get, we hope they’ll get vaccinated.”

The Hawaiian miles drawing for 100,000 miles will take place on Friday and a winner will be announced next week.