Outrigger racing returns to Oahu for first time since March 2020

Coronavirus
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maunalua Bay on Saturday, June 19, was the scene of the first outrigger canoe race on Oahu since the action was shut down in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Na Ohana O Na Hui Waa canoe racing association was the host of the event and officials say paddlers waited patiently as one of the last sports to be allowed to resume competitions.

A total of 17 crews participated in the race and, “It’s nice to be back on the water racing,” could be heard commonly among competitors, according to Hui Waa.

Below is a list of race results for Saturday:

  • Junior Men:
    • 1. Kamamalahoe; 57:06.90 (Caleb Ledesma, Logan Ledesma, Bryceson Pang, Frederick Pang, Ezra Saena, Christopher White, Jr.)
    • 2. Manu O Ke Kai; 1:05.35.67
  • Open Men:
    • 1. Manu O Ke Kai; 50:29.40 (Dave Fuga, Noah Alfanta-Lii, Ramsey Can Blyenburg, Doug Osborn, Noah Souki, Solomon Souki)
    • 2. Waikiki Beachboys; 53:53.34
    • 3. Alapa Hoe; 59:14.15
  • Men Master 40:
    • 1. Manu O Ke Kai; 48:14.84 (Tim Vierra, Glenn Williams, George Smith, Daniel Aitchison, Steve Canon, Richard Kamikawa)
    • 2. Windward Kai; 58:24.73
  • Men Master 50:
    • 1. Windward Kai; 1:00.30.21 (Christopher Patton, Carter Kamana, David Dougan, Thomas Magee, Rankin Kaanoi, John “Squeeze” Kamana)
  • Junior Women:
    • 1. Manu O Ke Kai; 1:10.27.27 (Kirah Evile, Riley Kealoha, DJ Fuga, Sarah Johnson, Jayda Heard, Kalena Kamikawa)
  • Open Women:
    • 1. Manu O Ke Kai; 57:39.76 (Barbara Souki, Michele Sales, Angelica Gutierrez, Gordean Kaluahine, Molly O’keefe, Catharine Griffin)
    • 2. Waikiki Beachboys; 59:34.43
    • 3. Manu O Ke Kai; 1:00.09.03
    • 4. Lokahi; 1:00.41.11
  • Women Master 40:
    • 1. Windward Kai; 1:07.56.63 (Kirsten Esibill, Ursula Gibson, Petra Patton, Liz Jacobson, Ronnie Huddy, Yesse Ruano)
  • Open Mixed:
    • 1. Alapa Hoe; 55:54.15 (names not available)
    • 2. Waikiki Beachboys; 59:59.29
    • 3. Lahui O Koolauloa; 1:00.46.01

The next Hui Waa race will be hosted by Alapa Hoe Canoe Clubs on Saturday, July 10. Click here for more information.

