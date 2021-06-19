Outrigger racing returns to Oahu for first time since March 2020

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maunalua Bay on Saturday, June 19, was the scene of the first outrigger canoe race on Oahu since the action was shut down in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Na Ohana O Na Hui Waa canoe racing association was the host of the event and officials say paddlers waited patiently as one of the last sports to be allowed to resume competitions.

A total of 17 crews participated in the race and, “It’s nice to be back on the water racing,” could be heard commonly among competitors, according to Hui Waa.

Below is a list of race results for Saturday:

Junior Men: 1. Kamamalahoe; 57:06.90 (Caleb Ledesma, Logan Ledesma, Bryceson Pang, Frederick Pang, Ezra Saena, Christopher White, Jr.) 2. Manu O Ke Kai; 1:05.35.67

Open Men: 1. Manu O Ke Kai; 50:29.40 (Dave Fuga, Noah Alfanta-Lii, Ramsey Can Blyenburg, Doug Osborn, Noah Souki, Solomon Souki) 2. Waikiki Beachboys; 53:53.34 3. Alapa Hoe; 59:14.15

Men Master 40: 1. Manu O Ke Kai; 48:14.84 (Tim Vierra, Glenn Williams, George Smith, Daniel Aitchison, Steve Canon, Richard Kamikawa) 2. Windward Kai; 58:24.73

Men Master 50: 1. Windward Kai; 1:00.30.21 (Christopher Patton, Carter Kamana, David Dougan, Thomas Magee, Rankin Kaanoi, John “Squeeze” Kamana)

Junior Women: 1. Manu O Ke Kai; 1:10.27.27 (Kirah Evile, Riley Kealoha, DJ Fuga, Sarah Johnson, Jayda Heard, Kalena Kamikawa)

Open Women: 1. Manu O Ke Kai; 57:39.76 (Barbara Souki, Michele Sales, Angelica Gutierrez, Gordean Kaluahine, Molly O’keefe, Catharine Griffin) 2. Waikiki Beachboys; 59:34.43 3. Manu O Ke Kai; 1:00.09.03 4. Lokahi; 1:00.41.11

Women Master 40: 1. Windward Kai; 1:07.56.63 (Kirsten Esibill, Ursula Gibson, Petra Patton, Liz Jacobson, Ronnie Huddy, Yesse Ruano)

Open Mixed: 1. Alapa Hoe; 55:54.15 (names not available) 2. Waikiki Beachboys; 59:59.29 3. Lahui O Koolauloa; 1:00.46.01



The next Hui Waa race will be hosted by Alapa Hoe Canoe Clubs on Saturday, July 10. Click here for more information.