HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Department of Education (HIDOE) reported outdoor masking at its public schools and facilities will be optional for students, faculty and staff beginning March 9.

However, indoor masking will continue to be required. The announcement came on Tuesday, March 8.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

HIDOE stated this update to its COVID-19 safety protocols takes into account the most recent recommendations from the Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“It’s encouraging to see our indicators trending in the right direction to allow us to make this change. We’re seeing COVID case counts at our public schools continue to decline for the seventh-straight week and weekly rates are down 98% from January’s omicron surge peak,” Interim Superintendent Keith Hayashi said in a statement on March 8.

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

According to HIDOE, CDC’s latest guidance recommended outdoor masking to not be required for K-12 schools when community levels are low to moderate. All Hawaii counties are currently considered to be at the “low” level.