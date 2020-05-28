Outdoor activities, like water parks and the zoo, can reopen Thursday in Honolulu; What changes should you expect to see?

HONOLULU(KHON2) — Outdoor activities have been approved by Governor David Ige to reopen Thursday, May 28, with limitations.

“We’re gearing up for that and absolutely we will be ready,” Wet ‘n’ Wild Hawaii General Manager Jerry Pupillo said.

After being closed for more than two months, outdoor attractions like Wet ‘n’ Wild Hawaii and Kualoa Ranch are eager to get back to business. But customers will see some noticeable changes when they reopen.

Kualoa Ranch Director of Sales and Marketing Frank Among said they will likely open Friday and they’ve implemented a number of protocols and procedures from the time you arrive until the time you depart.

“Everything has to be prepaid and prebooked there’s no walk-ups…We’ll be doing mandatory temperature checks and requiring masks before even entering the property,” Among said.

To allow space for social distancing, Among explained they’ll only be offering 30 percent of their tours–including ATV rides, ziplining, horse back rides and the movie tour. They are also limiting the number of people allowed on those tours.

“Our normal movie bus could hold up to 48 people and we’re taking that down to 20 on the movie tour. The zipline normally takes 10 people per tour we’re only doing six.”

Among said they’ll likely only allow 200 people to visit per day initially.

Wet ‘n’ Wild Hawaii also made changes.

Pupillo said they too plan to open Friday and that guests are encouraged to purchase tickets via credit card, but it’s not required. He said that guests will not be temperature checked upon entry but all employees will be before every shift.

Upon reopening, lockers will not be available and both guests and employees are required to wear masks when appropriate.

“When you’re walking around the park, in the main thoroughfares, we do want all our guests to wear masks,” Pupillo explained.

But he added that masks are not allowed in pools.

“Obviously social distancing with queuing for food areas and for our rides and for our tickets is required. We have everything marked off and arranged so that that’s possible…We have a large park and capacity, we’re spread out over 29 acres. We’ve never had a issue where we’ve been overloaded in the past but we’ll keep a tight eye on that.”

The number of swimmers allowed in the wave pool will be limited and Pupillo said they installed a new state of the art filtration system.

“We have a plan in place we’re going to act on that plan,” Pupillo assured.

Among and Pupillo both said Kaualoa Ranch and Wet ‘n’ Wild Hawaii will disinfect all high touch points and surfaces between customers.

Among said Kualoa Ranch will be offering introductory rates and special kamaaina and senior discounts upon reopening. Click here for more information.

Wet ‘n’ Wild Hawaii is designating June as COVID-19 Frontline Appreciation month and is offering free admission to all grocery and drugstore workers, gas station attendants, first responders, teachers and hospital workers for the month by showing their work ID at the entry gate. Click here to see more discounts, specials and events planned for the month of June.

Outdoor attractions approved to reopen Thursday, May 28 are:

Sea life attractions

Water parks

Pools

Campgrounds

People’s Open Markets

Shooting and Archery Ranges

Similar outdoor facilities

The Honolulu Zoo is included in that list. They plan to open June 5th.

In a statement, a Sea Life Park spokesperson said they do not have an open date set yet:

“Our highest priority remains the health and safety of all of our Guests and Team Members. We are preparing protocols and procedures to address social distancing, limiting capacities, disinfection, hand sanitizations, respiratory hygiene and other health and safety factors. We will continue to closely follow the guidelines set forth by our local, state and federal government officials and health experts as we prepare to resume operations.committed to reopening as soon as it makes sense for us to do so.”