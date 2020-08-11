Our Kupuna delivery service in need of volunteers as Coronavirus cases rise

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KHON2) – Since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic, hundreds of kupuna have utilized the “Our Kupuna” delivery service.

Now with a steady rise in Coronavirus cases in Hawaii, the program is in need of assistance.

Gabe Amey started the service in March and so far 540 volunteers are signed up.

“So once we find a kupuna in need in our community, we’ll tap into our volunteer database,” said Gabe Amey the Executive Director of Our Kupuna. “We screen the volunteers with driver’s license, insurance. We do a background check, we vet them out over the phone.”

Our Kupuna is open to those 65 years and older. The contact less delivery service has rapidly grown across Oahu, Maui, Molokai, Kauai and Hawaii Island.

“We definitely need more volunteers. For instance we have a volunteer in Kaneohe dropping off supplies in Aiea. In Lihue, we have a volunteer dropping off in Kapaa going to Waimea every other week to drop off items.”

Our Kupuna is currently serving 260 elderly residents, including Evelyn Ho.

“It certainly made my life easier,” said Evelyn Ho a recipient of Our Kupuna. “It gives me peace of mind, because I know someone cares for me, someone is thinking about me.”

The program has turned into more than just a delivery service for both kupuna and volunteers.

“This is great the interaction I’m having. The socialization of talking to somebody and in doing that there’s a special bond formed with my volunteer,” said Ho.

With another call out for more volunteers, Our Kupuna hopes they can continue to help those in need.

To sign up to become a volunteer, click here. To request assistance from the Our Kupuna program, call 808-400-4506 or click here.

