Our Kupuna: Community based program expands to helping kupuna schedule COVID-19 vaccines

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Kupuna continue to be the most vulnerable amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the Our Kupuna program is expanding its work to help.

Call after call, the home check-in team connects with isolated kupuna.

“We have a questionnaire that we go through that asks about their health problems,” said Lauren Nakamine, an Our Kupuna volunteer. “We ask if they need any more assistance or if we can refer them anywhere. We also help get them resources they need for the vaccine and assist with transportation as well.”

Most of the home check-in volunteers are students from the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s pre-medicine association. They’ve guided hundreds of kupuna, step by step, over the phone on how to book their COVID-19 vaccine.

“Within a week or so, we always go back and just make sure that they were able to make the contact and see how everything was,” said Anna Fan, an Our Kupuna volunteer.

The volunteers have also made new friends along the way.

“We cried with each other on the phone and it was super great, I can’t wait to talk to her again,” said Chase Kane, an Our Kupuna volunteer.

“I don’t have my grandparents here, so trying to talk story with all the kupuna has definitely made me realize that kupuna are very valuable and they have a lot of wisdom and knowledge,” Fan said.

Our Kupuna has volunteers on the phone lines and also hundreds of volunteers out on the road, delivering necessities to kupuna across the state.

“From reaching out on social media, we got 540 volunteers who signed up in 72 hours,” said Gabe Amey, the Our Kupuna founder. “So it went from zero to 60 real quick.”

The program will celebrate its one year anniversary on March 26.

“We’ve serviced over 400 kupuna on five islands with getting the the necessary supplies they need and currently today, we’re still servicing 280 kupuna,” Amey said.

Volunteers continue to go door-to-door to deliver groceries and medicine to kupuna that sign up with the program.

Our Kupuna says this year wouldn’t have been possible without the selflessness of the community.

“You know, people want to help, but sometimes they just don’t know how and it’s been great to see the outpouring of support from the community with an initiative like this,” said Amey.

To become a volunteer or to sign up a kupuna in need, click here.