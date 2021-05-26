Organizers cancel Hawaii County Fair for another year due to COVID-19 public health concerns

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 71st Hawaii County Fair has been cancelled this year due to COVID-19 protocol regulations set by the State.

The fair was originally scheduled to be held in Hilo from September 16 to 19.

Event organizers say the state’s vaccinated population is nowhere near the percentage needed to have a large event under current proclamation guidelines.

Since there’s no exact period of when the state will reopen to full capacity, it was decided to cancel the event for another year.

“If our economy wishes to continue its rebound from COVID-19 lockdown we need to support

events like this throughout our state. These events will showcase new businesses, increase purchasing of products from local businesses, help fundraising for local organizations, and engage our communities to see the positive growth in a time of uncertainty,” said Kelton Chang, President of the Hawaii County Fair Foundation. “With all our protocol concerns it’s our kuleana to safely open events that will not add additional clusters or create a backwards tier level effects on our economy. Our local residents and businesses have already sacrificed enough.”

For more information or concerns, email hawaiicountyfairfoundation@gmail.com.