Oregon man celebrates 104th birthday and his recovery from COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With all the bad news going around, it can sometimes be hard to see the bright side of things. But a man in Oregon proves there are still things to celebrate.

William Lapschies is celebrating two things: his 104th birthday and the fact that he recovered from COVID-19.

This military veteran tested positive for the virus in March and was so sick that his family wasn’t sure that he was going to make it.

But here he is — alive and kicking.

“We’re so thrilled he’s recovered from this and we just had to do something for him,” said his daughter Carolee Brown.

William was asked how he feels on his 104th birthday. He responded, “Pretty good. I made it.”

The family is praising Williams’ home workers for showing so much love and compassion during these difficult times.