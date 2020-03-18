Oregon Gov. Brown extends school closure until April 28

The statewide closure of schools was expected to end March 31

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Governor Kate Brown has extended the closure of schools through April 28.

The statewide closure of schools was expected to end March 31. Brown said the now six-week closure is to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Fourteen new cases of coronavirus were confirmed Tuesday in Oregon, raising the statewide total to 65.

The state has also restricted restaurants to carry out and delivery only, and banned gatherings of more than 25 people.

Some childcare facilities will remain open because children are the least impacted by the virus, according to Brown. She said she would rather have children in daycare than being watched at home with an elderly relative or nanny.

In a call with media on Tuesday, Brown said she was looking at helping small businesses and families who are financially impacted by the closures.