Operation Homefront distributes holiday meals to military families on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — About 200 military families got holiday meal kits at a drive-up distribution event at military housing near Salt Lake on Saturday, Nov. 8.

The families needed to sign up in advance.

After that, they didn’t even have to get out of their vehicles.

The food distribution was sponsored by the national nonprofit organization Operation Homefront.

The organization started distributing food to military families in 2010.

This year they expect to serve their 500,000th military family.

