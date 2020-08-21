Only two Honolulu Fire Department employees remain in isolation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department provided an update about the department’s coronavirus situation on Aug. 20.

Only two employees within the Honolulu Fire Department remain under isolation orders. Department officials say that all other personnel were cleared by the city to return to full duty.

The two remaining employees will continue to be monitored.

“Our HFD ohana is thankful for the recovery of its members, and we continue to extend our hope for a complete and speedy recovery to our personnel still under isolation,” said HFD officials.

Over a dozen firefighters previously tested positive for COVID-19. Affected stations were the Hawaii Kai Fire Station, the Moanalua Fire Station and the Kalihi Kai Fire Station.

