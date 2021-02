WAIANAE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Children who are houseless, have the chance to win laptops to help with their distance learning during the pandemic.

The Pu’uhonua O Wai’anae was selected as one of the top 10 finalists in the nation for Mobile Beacon’s Community Grant Contest.

To get 10 laptops, 10 hotspots, and $10,000, they need you to vote for them online before 3 a.m. Hawaii time on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.

Vote for Dynamic Community Solutions here: https://tinyurl.com/Vote4Keiki