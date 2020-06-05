Online registration for Kauai’s Summer Fun program for kids to kick off June 10

CORRECTION: A corrected release from the County of Kauai was sent following the initial announcement. This involved a corrected link to the online registration website and that free lunch will be provided on all days. Those changes have been made in the post below.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai County officials announced that online registration for the Summer Fun program will begin on June 10 at 8 a.m., on the county website.

The session runs from June 29 to July 24, Monday to Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and the cost is $40 per child.

The Fourth of July holiday will be observed on July 3.

The program is open to those ages 5 to 11. Program sites include neighborhood centers at Kekaha, Waimea, Hanapepe, Kaumakani, Koloa, Lihue, Kilauea, Anahola Clubhouse, Wailua Houselots Pavilion, and Peter Rayno Pavilion.

Enrollment is limited and will be handled on a first-come, first-served basis.

Safety guidelines for COVID-10 will be followed:

Children and staff will be required to wear face masks;

Physical distancing strategies will be practiced; and

Commonly touched equipment and surfaces will be cleaned and disinfected throughout the day

All major credit cards will be accepted for payment including: Master Card, VISA and Discover. In addition, debit and pre-paid credit cards will be accepted.

Lunch will be provided free of charge. Parents will need to provide their children with snacks and drinks each day throughout the program.

If you need an auxiliary aid/service or other accommodation due to a disability, contact Melanie at 241-4462 or mokamoto@kauai.gov as soon as possible. Requests made as early as possible will allow adequate time to fulfill your request. Upon request, this notice is available in alternate formats such as large print, Braille, or electronic copy.

