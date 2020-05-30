Online appointments now open for those who have driver licenses, state IDs with March to July expiration dates

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Online appointments have been reopened for residents whose Hawaii driver licenses and state ID cards have March, April, May, June and July expiration dates.

This comes after the state’s Transportation Department announced that driver licenses, permits, and state IDs would be allowed to remain valid until September 30.

City Department of Customer Services Director Sheri Kajiwara says that this will help lessen demand and ease concern about leaving home.

“We realize that there are situations where these extensions do not work for some; however, we encourage those who need to renew to do so, while supporting those who prefer to take advantage of the additional four-month extension,” she said.

All appointments made prior to March 25, 2020, were canceled. Go to AlohaQ.org to make a new appointment and follow the prompts to:

Select a location

Choose a service (driver license or ID) and

Verify whether you are eligible for an appointment by entering your information on the expiration checker page.

The AlohaQ system allows appointments only for those licenses expiring this year between March and July.

Oahu residents with a hardship or a special need outside of these limits can call (808) 768-4177 for assistance.

All road tests, including for commercial driver licenses, remain suspended until further notice.

For more information and services, visit honolulu.gov/csd.

