One year later: Pandemic puts Kealoha sentencing on hold, no new date set

HONOLULU (KHON2) — One year ago, a federal jury found retired Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha and his former deputy prosecutor wife Katherine Kealoha guilty of conspiracy and obstruction charges.

The convictions stem from the Kealoha’s framing of a relative for stealing their mailbox and lying to investigators to cover up their actions.

They and their co-defendants, two former officers of the Honolulu Police Department’s Elite Criminal Intelligence Unit were supposed to be sentenced in March 2020.

That was put on hold indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The federal court has reopened for business. However, no new sentencing date has been set.

