One worker each at OCCC, HCCC test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety confirm one worker tested positive for COVID-19 at Oahu Community Correctional Center.

There were 44 negative inmate test results received for OCCC.

One worker tested positive for COVID-19 at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center.

COVID-19 testing is continuously being conducted statewide at all facilities.

Halawa Correctional Facility had seven negative inmate test results.

Women’s Community Correctional Center had one negative inmate test result.

