One worker each at OCCC, HCCC test positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety confirm one worker tested positive for COVID-19 at Oahu Community Correctional Center.
There were 44 negative inmate test results received for OCCC.
One worker tested positive for COVID-19 at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center.
COVID-19 testing is continuously being conducted statewide at all facilities.
Halawa Correctional Facility had seven negative inmate test results.
Women’s Community Correctional Center had one negative inmate test result.