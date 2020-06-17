One staff member and four residents test positive for COVID-19 at Hale Nani Rehabilitation and Nursing Center

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hale Nani Rehabilitation and Nursing Center confirmed that a total of one staff member and four residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The staff member was the first reported positive on June 12. In conjunction with the State Department of Health, all residents on the unit where the positive staff member worked as well as all caregivers to those residents were tested on June 12. All resident and staff tests came back negative. On June 13, one of those residents who had tested negative developed symptoms of COVID-19 and was discharged to the hospital. The resident was tested again at the hospital, and that test came back positive on the evening of June 14. The resident remains at the hospital at this time.

Testing of all residents and staff began on June 16 and should be completed by June 17. We will communicate the results as we receive them. We can confirm that we have had an additional three residents test positive following the June 16 testing. Each of those residents resided on the same unit as the initial positive resident, which is also where the positive staff member worked. The three COVID-19 positive residents are being cared for at the building in an isolation setting.

The positive staff member became symptomatic on June 10 after his/her shift ended and was tested on June 11. The staff member has not worked since June 10. The staff member is self-isolating at home and will not return to work until medically cleared to do so in accordance with CDC guidelines. All staff members are screened and temperature checked before their shift and are sent home and tested if they report any signs or symptoms of COVID-19 in accordance with CDC guidelines. In March, we had one other staff member test positive for COVID-19, which was travel related. That staff member recovered and has subsequently tested negative for the virus. Thus, the total number of staff who have tested positive for the virus since March is two.

Hale Nani Rehabilitation and Nursing Center are working diligently to limit the spread of the virus to other residents of the facility and are communicating this news to residents, staff, and their loved ones. The facility has a dedicated infection control preventionist who is focusing on infection control throughout the facility.

At this time, Hale Nani Rehabilitation and Nursing Center are only allowing essential visitors or essential vendors to enter the building on a case-by-case basis. They are continuing to follow the CDC and CMS guidance that applies once a nursing facility has a confirmed COVID-19 positive case among staff, as well as working closely with our physician partners and the State Health Department.

All staff are wearing appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) in accordance with CDC guidelines.