One positive COVID-19 case confirmed in Kaelepulu Elementary ‘school community’

Coronavirus

Web Staff

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kaelepulu Elementary School principal announced that one person in their ‘school community’ tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, March 29.

KHON was able to get confirmation from the Hawaii Department of Education, who said that this notification did go out.

In a letter sent to school ohana, Principal Dr. Cherilyn Inouye wrote, “all notifications about this case to those who might be potentially impacted will be done by the Hawaii Department of Health.”

No other details regarding this individual were disclosed.

