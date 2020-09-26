One patient, two more employees at Hawaii State Hospital test COVID-positive

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii State Hospital, which is located in Kaneohe, reported on Sept. 25 that one patient and two more staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

These individuals contracted the virus after an employee tested positive on Sept. 15. State health officials said that this person last worked on Sept. 10 and got tested four days later when a household member tested positive.

This brings the case total at the hospital to four.

The first case also prompted hospital officials to test all of its staff and patients within the hospital’s admissions unit, which is where all three of the COVID-positive employees worked. This is how the hospital found out about the two new employee cases.

All three infected employees are in isolation.

The latest round of testing, which happened over the course of several days, revealed on Sept. 23 that a patient contracted COVID-19. Health officials placed the patient in isolation at the hospital.

Hawaii State Hospital tested a total of 68 staff members and 22 patients in the admissions unit.

