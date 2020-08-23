One more inmate at OCCC test COVID-positive

Coronavirus

by: KHON2 Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety reported that one more inmate at Oahu Community Correctional Center tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, Aug. 22.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

This brings the facility inmate case total to 242.

The department received 99 more inmate test results and 37 staff test results. Of all those results, only an inmate was confirmed to have the virus.

The Department of Health will continue to conduct follow up testing. The initial round of mass testing was completed on Thursday, Aug. 20.

Total PSD positive COVID-19 test results as of 8/22/20:

Corrections Division Staff Inmate 
HCCC 
KCCC 
MCCC 
OCCC 43 242 
HCF 
KCF 
WCCC 
WCF 
Sheriff Division NA 
Total 48 243 

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories