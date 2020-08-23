One more inmate at OCCC test COVID-positive

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety reported that one more inmate at Oahu Community Correctional Center tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, Aug. 22.
This brings the facility inmate case total to 242.
The department received 99 more inmate test results and 37 staff test results. Of all those results, only an inmate was confirmed to have the virus.
The Department of Health will continue to conduct follow up testing. The initial round of mass testing was completed on Thursday, Aug. 20.
Total PSD positive COVID-19 test results as of 8/22/20:
|Corrections Division
|Staff
|Inmate
|HCCC
|0
|0
|KCCC
|0
|0
|MCCC
|0
|0
|OCCC
|43
|242
|HCF
|1
|1
|KCF
|0
|0
|WCCC
|1
|0
|WCF
|2
|0
|Sheriff Division
|1
|NA
|Total
|48
|243
