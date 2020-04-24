Live Now
One month since state quarantine order began, 421 arrived on April 23

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Thursday marks one month since the state’s mandatory quarantine order began.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority reported that on Wednesday, April 22, 421 people arrived in the state. This includes 109 visitors and 166 residents.

During this same time during 2019, nearly 30,000 passengers arrived in Hawaii daily, including residents and visitors.

The quarantine order was expanded on April 1st to include interisland travelers.

This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state on Thursday and does not include interisland travel.

  • Crew = flight crew members
  • Intended Resident = people who are moving to Hawaii such as military members and their families, and former residents who intend to live in Hawaii
  • Resident = people who have a Hawaii ID
  • Transit = people who are in transit to another location through Hawaii and aren’t leaving the airport
  • Visitor = people who do not have a Hawaii ID including essential health care workers, essential federal workers, former residents such as mainland college students coming to stay with family, military on temporary assignment, and leisure travelers

