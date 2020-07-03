One death and 29 new cases of COVID-19 reported

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 on July 3 for the state: 25 from Honolulu County, 2 from Maui County, 1 from Hawaii County and 1 Hawaii resident diagnosed outside of the state. The state’s cumulative total is now 975.

The DOH also reported the state’s 19th death, “an elderly adult on Oahu who was hospitalized with multiple underlying health issues,” a news release from the Governor’s office stated.

“At least 5 cases represent 3 new events and possible clusters. Cases on O‘ahu are from various areas including Honolulu, Kailua, Mililani, Pearl City, Wahiawa, Waialua, Waianae, Kaneohe, Waimanalo, and Waipahu.”

Of the 975 total positive tests, 202 are active cases. The DOH reported 95,866 test results have been received as of July 2.

Two new cases required hospitalization. Eight additional patients were released from isolation. The total number of recoveries is now 754.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 91 (1)

Honolulu: 701 (25)

Kauai: 38

Maui: 127 (2)

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 18 (1)

Required Hospitalization: 118 (2)

Deaths: 19 (1)

Released from isolation: 754 (8)

For a detailed county-by-county breakdown, visit the DOH website here.