One coronavirus death reported at Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Avalon Healthcare confirms one person died from the coronavirus at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

That brings the home’s death toll for residents with coronavirus to 13 as of Sept. 14.

So far a total of 68 residents and 30 employees have tested positive for COVID-19

There are four residents are hospitalized at the Hilo Medical Center

There are 34 total residents that are cared for at the veterans home’s COVID designated area.

There are 17 residents and five employees that have recovered

For additional information, go to: https://ahcupdates.info/hilo-covid19-update