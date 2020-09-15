HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Avalon Healthcare confirms one person died from the coronavirus at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo.
[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]
That brings the home’s death toll for residents with coronavirus to 13 as of Sept. 14.
So far a total of 68 residents and 30 employees have tested positive for COVID-19
There are four residents are hospitalized at the Hilo Medical Center
There are 34 total residents that are cared for at the veterans home’s COVID designated area.
There are 17 residents and five employees that have recovered
For additional information, go to: https://ahcupdates.info/hilo-covid19-update
- Hawaii’s Tyson Alualu and Steelers defense leads the charge in Pittsburgh’s season opening win over Giants
- One coronavirus death reported at Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo
- Ala Moana Center will host blood drive to restore state’s low blood supply
- ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ mansion is added to Airbnb – for just $30
- Tree planting project commences in Kaimuki