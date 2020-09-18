One additional coronavirus death reported at Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — As of Friday, September 18, the number of new active cases on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is 10.
At this date, for Hawaii Island, sixteen 16 are hospitalized.
The Hilo Medical Center reports two additional deaths for a total of 19.
18 of the deaths are from the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home.
