Omicron surge prompts more COVID testing hours at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport

HONOLULU – The City and County of Honolulu expanded COVID-19 testing hours at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) on Oahu due to the increased need.

There are 12-hour coronavirus testing days on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. starting on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

On Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday testing is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii runs the testing at the airport.

Register for an appointment at the Oahu City Pass website.