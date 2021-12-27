Omicron poses challenges to state’s economic recovery

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Hawaii economist said the state is in a much better place going into 2022, than this time last year. The economist said there are still lots of unknowns related to the omicron variant, and the impacts it could pose to the state’s economy.

Ever since events restrictions loosened this year, wedding planner Julie Aragaki has had one of her busiest seasons. She said business for 2022 is also looking strong, but the high count of COVID cases is raising concerns.

“You have your rental companies or photographers or videographers, your caterers, you know, your florist,” Aragaki said. “So there’s a lot of moving parts to wedding that people. I guess. Maybe don’t really think about. And so, you know, it just, it takes one of those facets to kind of come down with something, and then you kind of get thrown into a little bit of a pickle.”

Like many others, Aragaki is hearing about more and more people who are coming down with the virus, and worries about staff ending up sick on the day of a big event.

UHERO’s Executive Director Carl Bonham said staffing levels were a concern even before the omicron variant.

Bonham said, “We’ve seen a significant outflow of population, about half of the reduction in the labor force are people who have left the state and probably another quarter are people who’ve retired.”

The Healthcare Association of Hawaii Executive Director Hilton Raethel said he is in talks with the health department and Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi about enforcing tougher restrictions on large events venues.

Raethel said, “So we do believe that there are some additional steps that we could and should take over the next few days or a couple of weeks until we’re through the worst of this surge.”

On the Big Island, Mayor Mitch Roth said he will be restricting indoor gatherings to 10 people, down from 25.

Mayor Blangiardi’s office said discussions about restriction are preliminary, so it could be premature to comment.

Bonham correlated the economy’s health with vaccinations. He said keeping hospitalizations down gives businesses a better shot of bouncing back.

“If we could get everybody boosted and recognize that that old definition of fully vaccinated is three doses,” Bonham said. “That’s going to be an important piece of keeping businesses open and keeping, you know, keeping the state running.”

UHERO’s latest forecast for Hawaii’s economy can be found, here.