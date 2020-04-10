Ohio Department of Health demonstrates the importance of social distancing with ping pong balls

1  of  2
Courtesy: Ohio Department of Health

The Ohio Department of Health released an advertisement demonstrating the importance of social distancing.

In it, dozens of mouse traps with a ping pong balls precariously placed on top of them sit side-by-side with no separation between them. Another single ball gets thrown into the mix, setting off a chain of mouse traps and balls flipping and flying, each one setting off other traps close by.

This demonstrates how COVID-19 can spread if proper social distancing is not followed within communities. The ad ends with a ball bouncing safely between traps that are spaced apart, driving home the importance of social distancing.

