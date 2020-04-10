Ohio Department of Health demonstrates the importance of social distancing with ping pong balls

The Ohio Department of Health released an advertisement demonstrating the importance of social distancing.

In it, dozens of mouse traps with a ping pong balls precariously placed on top of them sit side-by-side with no separation between them. Another single ball gets thrown into the mix, setting off a chain of mouse traps and balls flipping and flying, each one setting off other traps close by.

This demonstrates how COVID-19 can spread if proper social distancing is not followed within communities. The ad ends with a ball bouncing safely between traps that are spaced apart, driving home the importance of social distancing.

Watch the ad in the video below.