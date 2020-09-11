Ohana Hale Marketplace owner cited for violating emergency rules

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Ohana Hale Marketplace owner was cited for violating emergency rules for operation of non-essential businesses.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Ohana Hale Marketplace reopened on Friday, Sept. 11.

The owner says that it got permission on Sept. 8 from the city COVID-19 hotline to reopen but did not have the name of the person who said that or have it in writing.

The city says “The owner of Ohana Hale Marketplace was not given permission to re-open nonessential stalls. Food stalls are considered essential and allowed to provide take out. However, the non-essential businesses at the Ohana Hale Marketplace have been shut down and the owner was cited for violations under the emergency rules for the operation of non-essential businesses within their facility.”