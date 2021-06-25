OHA gives non-profit organizations impacted by the pandemic $1.77M in grants

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Office of Hawaiian Affairs gave $1.77 million in grants to 15 non-profit organizations impacted by the pandemic.

The grants are given through OHA’s COVID-19 Impact and Response Grants which is offered for the first time to help the community address the multiple impacts of the global pandemic.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

OHA also approved more than $500,000 in grants for six non-profits for the Kūlia Grant program. Grants went to projects that will offer cultural learning opportunities, a homestead program in Anahola that will nurture ‘Ōiwi leaders, and a project that will help preserve and revive the traditional healing art of lāʻau lapaʻau.

OHA also approved $175,000 for the Native Hawaiian Teacher Education & Professional Development Grant. The recipient is the Native Pacific Education and Culture for its Ka Lama – Teacher Education Academy.

“Whether it’s helping the Native Hawaiian community recover from the effects of the global pandemic, offering support to a broad spectrum of community needs, or supporting educational efforts that target Hawaiian students, we will do everything in our power to strengthen our ‘ohana and families, help revitalize our moʻomeheu or culture and mālama our ‘āina – our lands and water,” said OHA Board Chair Carmen “Hulu” Lindsey.

The COVID-19 Impact and Response Grant awardees are:

Hawai’i Island

Five Mountains Hawaii dba Kipuka o ke Ola is awarded $118,454 for its Kauka No’ono’o project which offers psychiatric services to Native Hawaiians.

Big Island Substance Abuse Council is awarded $150,000 for the COVID Response Program to launch a COVID-19 plan that fills gaps in services to meet needs.

Hamakua Youth Foundation is awarded $50,000 for its Keiki Program project to provide educational support, enrichment programming, and food.

Pōhāhā I Ka Lani is awarded $149,854 for its Ka Lau o Ke Kāhuli project to assist families by offering ‘āina stewardship, cultural education and helping with needs created by the pandemic.

Ho’okako’o Corporation (fiscal Sponsor for Waimea Middle Public Conversion Charter School) is awarded $60,000 for its Mālama I Nā ʻŌpio project to help students return successfully to Waimea Middle Public Conversion Charter School.

KUPU is awarded $140,088 for its Conservation Leadership Development Program to offer jobs for early and developing professionals (17 years or older) who want to commit to a career in conservation.

Maui

Pā’upena Community Development, Inc., is awarded $58,395 for its Project MAHI’AI which unites Hawaiian cultivators via a Native Farmers Community virtual platform.

KUPU is awarded $140,088 for its Conservation Leadership Development Program to provide employment opportunities for early and developing professionals (17 years or older) who want to commit to a career in conservation.

Maui Economic Opportunity, Inc., is awarded $150,000 for its ‘Ai Hua Project which will provide food vouchers to 150 Native Hawaiian families, whose income was affected by the pandemic.

Moloka’i

KUPU is awarded $55,042 for its Conservation Leadership Development Program to provide employment opportunities for early and developing professionals (17 years or older) who want to commit to a career in conservation.

O’ahu

Partners in Development Foundation is awarded $150,000 for its Nā Pono Family Education Program to offer services to help the learning loss/struggles of children and families impacted by the pandemic.

Papakolea Community Development Corporation is awarded $78,541 for its Papakolea COVID Support Project to equip the Papakōlea Community Park and Center over a 12-month project period.

Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies Coalition of Hawai’i is awarded $149,999 for its COVID-19 Community Response project that offers mobile access to care, primary care assessment and social services.

Ke Kula Nui o Waimānalo is awarded $148,860 for its Ulu Pono Mahiʻāina 2.5 project which will provide food to the lāhui to aid in food security.

Kaua’i

ʻĀina Hoʻokupu O Kilauea is awarded $50,201 for its Farmers Market Produce Boxes for Kauaʻi Native Hawaiians project which will provide locally grown fruit and vegetable boxes to Native Hawaiians on Kauaʻi.

KUPU is awarded $84,336 for its Conservation Leadership Development Program to provide employment opportunities for early and developing professionals (17 years or older) who want to commit to a career in conservation.

Hanalei River Heritage Foundation (fiscal sponsor for Hoʻomana, Inc.) is awarded $35,000 for its Project Holomua: Essential Culture-Based Support Services for Native Hawaiian Homeless Families which will provide support services to families to strengthen resource management knowledge and skills.

Kūlia Grant awardees

Maui Family Support Services, Inc., is awarded $100,000 for its Ho’owaiwai Kaiāulu Project – Maui which provides a programs for families to increase social and emotional competence, and improve ʻohana strengths and resilience.

Ko’ihonua is awarded $87,740 for its Haikuʻumauma Oʻahu-based project which will provide cultural learning opportunities to adults to ensure the knowledge is preserved for future generations.

Kulaniakea is awarded $100,000 for its Hi’ilei Oʻahu-based project which will teach Hawaiian language to infants/toddlers.

Pacific American Foundation (fiscal sponsor for Moanalua Culture Project) is awarded $100,000 for its Hālau o Huluena project. Hālau O Huluena’s mission is to preserve the tradition of lāʻau lapaʻau with classes and workshops taught by Kahuna Lāʻau Lapaʻau Roddy Akau.

Kukulu Kumuhana o Anahola is awarded $100,000 for its Kauaʻi-based Hana Ka Lima which provides programs to the homestead community of Anahola to establish thriving ʻōpio with developed skills and mākua and community leaders who are invested in nurturing ʻŌiwi leaders.

Bishop Museum is awarded $49,999 for its Extending Our Reach project which will bring the museumʻs educational programs to a high percentage of Native Hawaiian students on the islands of Hawaiʻi, Maui, Molokaʻi and Kauaʻi.