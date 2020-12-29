Officials working to extend deadline to January for City Card on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials say they’re working on having the City Card deadline to be extended to Jan. 31.

Hawaii’s Weather Station–Visit KHON’s storm preparation page here.

The $500 on the card is currently scheduled to expire at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 29. It was previously scheduled to expire on Dec. 27.

More than 2,300 of the 3,700 cards have been activated with about a million dollars spent.

The cards can be used at grocery stores and convenience stores on Oahu. To use the card, it must first be activated.

To activate a card, visit oneoahu.org/city-card or call the activation hotline at 1-877-827-7727 or 1-800-342-7374 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Hawaii time.