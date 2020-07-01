Officials urge the public to wear masks this 4th of July

This 4th of July will be the first major holiday weekend since the quarantine rule for inter-island travelers was lifted. Officials anticipate an increase in passenger counts but it would still be drastically below last year’s numbers. We’re told the passenger verification process and security checkpoint lines at the airports have been short, but if you plan on traveling to a neighbor island this weekend, you may see a slight increase in wait time.

To celebrate our nation’s independence, people may be preparing for an inter-island trip or gathering this 3-day weekend. Hawaiian Airlines tells us it will be adding extra neighbor island flights starting on Thursday and after July 4th to provide more options during the upcoming holiday. An additional 28 round-trips:

6 between Honolulu and Hilo.

5 between Honolulu and Lihue.

2 between Honolulu and Kona.

One between Honolulu and Kahului.

Hawaiian also added one additional round trip to Los Angeles.

To be safe, Lieutenant Governor Josh Green cannot stress enough the importance of wearing a mask this holiday weekend. He says about 1 out of 350 people traveling at the moment is an asymptomatic carrier of COVID-19.

“One out of 350 so that’s very low. If you are only on the plane with them, and they are probably not on your plane, and it’s 25 minutes, you are wearing a mask, you are just not going to catch COVID from somebody on the plane,” he said.

Green says the real worry is if an asymptomatic family member or friend hangs out at a gathering.

“There can be spread. I’m not particularly worried about the spread between the islands. I’m worried about spread in family clusters and parties. So washing hands and wearing a mask is really critical,” he said.