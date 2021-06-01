Officials report 6 inmate, 8 staff coronavirus cases at Hawaii Island prison

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety (DPS) reported six new COVID-19 cases among inmates and eight new COVID-19 cases among staff at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center (HCCC) on Tuesday, June 1.

There are 77 positive inmate cases and nine positive staff cases as of Tuesday, according to DPS officials.

A total of 53 inmate test results were received Tuesday, 47 of which were negative.

All inmate movement going out of the facility has also been suspended as a precaution while HCCC’s pandemic protocol is enacted.

Below is a list of inmate test results at other DPS facilities on Tuesday:

Oahu Community Correctional Center: 40 negative inmate test results.

Maui Community Correctional Center: 10 negative inmate test results.

Halawa Correctional Facility: 103 negative inmate test results.

Kulani Correctional Facility: 19 negative inmate test results

Waiawa Correctional Facility: One negative test result.

One of the two remaining positive cases among recruits in the Training and Staff Development section recovered and was cleared to complete four days of training during the week of Monday, May 31. Just one recruit has not been medically cleared to return to class and there are no recruits in the hospital.

