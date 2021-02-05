Officials investigating MCCC coronavirus cluster

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced on Friday, Feb. 5, that a continuous mass testing effort at Maui Community Correctional Center (MCCC) revealed six inmates tested positive for COVID-19 out of 15 test results received.

There are eight active inmate cases at MCCC as of Friday, Feb. 5, contributing to 15 total inmates that are in medical isolation. An additional 76 inmates are being quarantined as testing continues. The DPS director said, the virus entered MCCC despite around-the-clock precautionary measures.

“Unfortunately, the virus has made its way into the Maui jail. The MCCC security and medical staff were prepared and are working around the clock to safeguard the staff and inmates and mitigate spread of the virus, but COVID-19 has created a tremendous amount of strain on our overcrowded facilities.” Max Otani, Department of Public Safety Director

There are no reported cases of COVID-19 among MCCC staff but two corrections officers have been placed on a precautionary 14-day quarantine due to possible exposure. Nine out of the 15 inmate test results received on Friday, Feb. 5, came back as negative.

The mass testing effort at MCCC is being implemented in collaboration with the Maui District Health Office, the Department of Health and the Hawaii Army National Guard.

