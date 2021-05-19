Officials discourage travel to Guam amid COVID-19 surge

Guams main tourism district of Tumon Bay, typically busy with locals and visitors is empty on April 10, 2020. (Photo by Tony AZIOS / AFP) (Photo by TONY AZIOS/AFP via Getty Images)

HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has elevated Guam’s COVID-19 risk level to its highest tier and is urging people to avoid traveling there.

The island’s Joint Information Center says that 88 people are in isolation with COVID-19 infections, with nine new patients identified Tuesday.

There have been more than 8,000 infections and 139 deaths on Guam since the pandemic began.

The agency’s criteria for the highest risk level is an incidence rate of COVID-19 cases greater than 100 over the past 28 days.

Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero’s office says that the news is a reminder that COVID-19 public safety precautions should be maintained.