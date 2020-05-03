Oda, Chiarella among Hawaii golfers impacted by pandemic-adjusted seasons

With golf courses opening back up around the state, signs of recreation are returning.

The PGA Tour will return to play on June 11th. The Tour announced this week that the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Maui will be different in 2021. Because of the altered season this year, golfers that finish in the top 30 of the Fedex Cup standings, along with all other winners will be eligible to compete at Kapalua next January. Normally it is just champions from the previous year.

Hawaii golf fans will get a unique experience next January, and golfers *from* Hawaii have been even more impacted.

The PGA Tour’s first tournament in mid-June will be held without fans. The Korn Ferry Tour – which is the step below the big one – will also occur on June 11th. But unlike the norm, there will be no graduates from the KFT this year. There will be some ways to climb, but it’ll be harder.

Directly impacted is John Oda, a Moanalua grad who is 17th in the KFT standings and started this year with a tie for second in the Bahamas.

“I understand the whole situation with life and the world,” said Oda. “There’s bigger problems so I’m not too upset, but the competitive side of me and me loving golf, I definitely want to be out there.”

Maui product Alex Chiarella is in the same boat, trying to work his way up. He had just come off a T-9 – his first career top ten on the Korn Ferry when play was stopped.

“I was starting to get on a little roll there so it’s definitely disappointing,” he said. “But, there’s too many problems going on in the world right now to worry about my golf. So yeah, I’m just thinking about everyone, especially the folks back home. So many people unemployed right now, including myself I guess. Just living in the moment right now.”

A Seabury Hall grad, Chiarella went college in San Diego where he still lives. He’s currently 46th in the Korn Ferry standings.

“I got a nice little yard here. I was doing some chipping games with my roommates. And playing a little tennis in the front yard. I don’t know. Just trying to kill time.”

A stay at home order might be a good time to make some swing tweaks.

“I’ve actually thought about that. There’s definitely some minor tweaks that I could do. It would require to just rehearse it over and over in my house or outside.”

A former UNLV Rebel, Oda lives in Las Vegas, which is quieter these days, and is home to several pro golfers.

“Just staying positive and patient. I could be frustrated sitting here and not being able to playing on the big tour. But I’m so blessed with an opportunity to even play golf and have a chance to even play on the PGA Tour and have status on the Korn Ferry Tour. So I’m very lucky and I’m a very good position right now. I just want to work hard and do my best and see where it goes.”