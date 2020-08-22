OCCC: Two more inmates, 1 ACO test COVID-positive on Aug. 21

Coronavirus

by: KHON2 Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The coronavirus cases continue to rise at Oahu Community Correctional Center.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

According to the Department of Public Safety on Friday, Aug. 21, two more inmates and 1 adult corrections officer tested positive for COVID-19.

The department received 153 more inmate test results. Two of the cases received were positive and 151 were negative. Forty-nine OCCC staff test results were also reported. One was positive and 48 were negative.  

The initial round of mass testing was completed Thursday, Aug. 20, and the Department of Health will continue follow up testing of all inmates at OCCC.

Corrections Division Staff Inmate 
HCCC 
KCCC 
MCCC 
OCCC 43 241 
HCF 
KCF 
WCCC 
WCF 
Sheriff Division NA 
Total 48 242 

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories