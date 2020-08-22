OCCC: Two more inmates, 1 ACO test COVID-positive on Aug. 21

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The coronavirus cases continue to rise at Oahu Community Correctional Center.

According to the Department of Public Safety on Friday, Aug. 21, two more inmates and 1 adult corrections officer tested positive for COVID-19.

The department received 153 more inmate test results. Two of the cases received were positive and 151 were negative. Forty-nine OCCC staff test results were also reported. One was positive and 48 were negative.

The initial round of mass testing was completed Thursday, Aug. 20, and the Department of Health will continue follow up testing of all inmates at OCCC.

Corrections Division Staff Inmate HCCC 0 0 KCCC 0 0 MCCC 0 0 OCCC 43 241 HCF 1 1 KCF 0 0 WCCC 1 0 WCF 2 0 Sheriff Division 1 NA Total 48 242

