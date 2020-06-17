OCCC relocates to new facility at the animal quarantine station

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety is moving forward with relocating and replacing OCCC.

The new facility will be built at the existing animal quarantine station site.

DPS says the area was chosen based on its location away from residential and commercial neighborhoods.

It will also be built to address the jail’s current overcrowding issue.

In February, there were more than 1,100 inmates in a facility designed to house 954.

But in March, the population was reduced to 953 due to a court-ordered program to release hundreds of inmates in order to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread.

THE LATEST ON KHON2