OCCC logs three more COVID inmate infections, state continues mass testing initiative for all prisons

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The public safety department continues to mass test the state’s correctional facilities for COVID-19.

Maui Community Correctional Center began to test its staff on Oct. 5. All 49 staff test results returned negative. Over at the Halawa Correctional Facility, officials logged four more negative staff results.

For the Women’s Community Correctional Center, the facility received 44 more inmate test results, which returned negative. With the 83 negative inmate results previously recorded for WCCC on Oct. 3, this brings them to 127 negative inmate results received.

Over at OCCC, three inmates tested positive for COVID-19, 55 tested negative and one result came back inconclusive. The facility also logged 11 negative staff results.

