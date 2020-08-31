OCCC logs four more COVID-positive results on Aug. 30

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three more inmates and one employee at the Oahu Community Correctional Center tested positive for COVID-19, the Department of Public Safety logged on Aug. 30.

Department officials said that they received 65 inmate test results, as well as 13 staff results for the facility.

The new positive results bring the active case total for inmates at the facility to 81, and the active case total for staff to 45 at OCCC.

Total PSD COVID-19 active and recovered cases as of 8/30/20:  

STAFF  INMATES  
Corrections Division  ACTIVE  RECOVERED  ACTIVE  RECOVERED  
HCCC  0  0  0  0  
KCCC  0  0  0  0  
MCCC  0  0  0  0  
OCCC  45  13  81  208  
HCF  2   0  1  0  
KCF  0  0  0  0  
WCCC  2  0  0  0  
WCF  0  2  0  0  
Sheriff Division  0  1  NA  NA  
Total  49  16  82  208  

