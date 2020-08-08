OCCC inmate tests positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Friday, the Hawaii Department of Public Safety (PSD) revealed a new inmate at the O’ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) had tested positive for COVID-19.

[Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android for all the latest Hawaii News]

The inmate was brought to OCCC on Monday and placed in a mandatory 14-day intake quarantine. A test was administered on Tuesday, after the department learned of possible exposure to COVID-19 prior to entry.

“The facility acted quickly to implement the Department’s COVID-19 pandemic protocol for correctional facilities, in an effort to mitigate any potential spread of the virus,” said Nolan Espinda, Public Safety Director. “Since the beginning of this pandemic, we have been working closely with the Department of Health (DOH) to ensure all DOH and CDC guidelines are followed in our facilities, so we can maintain the health and welfare of our staff and the incarcerated population.”

The current procedures for incoming inmates are indicated below.

If an inmate presents with symptoms of a respiratory illness or has had possible contact with a known COVID-19 positive individual, PSD Health Care Division’s staff will perform a full evaluation, including testing for COVID-19 and common respiratory illnesses like the flu.

Health care staff conduct onsite specimen collection.

Inmates pending testing are immediately placed in medical isolation.

PSD also disclosed that one adult correctional officer (ACO) at the Halawa Correctional Facility (HCF) and two ACOs at the Waiawa Correctional Facility (WCF) have reported positive COVID-19 test results.

The HCF officer received the positive test results Thursday and the other WCF officers tested positive August 4 and August 6.

For more information on PSD’s planning and response to COVID-19, please visit their website.