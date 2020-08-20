OCCC COVID-19 cases continue to rise as 16 more inmates, 2 employees test positive for virus

by: KHON2 Web Staff

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sixteen more inmates and two staff members at Oahu Community Correctional Center have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Department of Public Safety announced on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

According to department officials, they are working with the Department of Health to conduct mass testing on everyone in the facility. There were 132 inmate test results and 19 OCCC staff test results reported Wednesday. Of the inmate results received, 16 were positive and 116 tested negative. Of the staff results, two were positive and 17 were negative.

All remaining inmates will be tested in the coming days, say officials.

Corrections DivisionStaffInmate
HCCC00
KCCC00
MCCC00
OCCC36231
HCF11
KCF00
WCCC10
WCF20
Sheriff Division1NA
Total41232

