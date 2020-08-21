OCCC: 8 more inmates, 6 employees test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: KHON2 Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oahu Community Correctional Center reports that eight more inmates and six more staff members tested positive for the coronavirus on Aug. 20.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

According to the Department of Public Safety, 115 inmate results and 23 staff results were received on Thursday. Of those, eight inmates tested positive and 107 were negative. For staff, six tested positive and 17 were negative.

The Department of Health completed the initial round of mass testing on Thursday and will continue follow up testing for all inmates at OCCC in the coming week.

Corrections DivisionStaffInmate
HCCC00
KCCC00
MCCC00
OCCC42239
HCF11
KCF00
WCCC10
WCF20
Sheriff Division1NA
Total47240

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories