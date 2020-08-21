OCCC: 8 more inmates, 6 employees test positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oahu Community Correctional Center reports that eight more inmates and six more staff members tested positive for the coronavirus on Aug. 20.

According to the Department of Public Safety, 115 inmate results and 23 staff results were received on Thursday. Of those, eight inmates tested positive and 107 were negative. For staff, six tested positive and 17 were negative.

The Department of Health completed the initial round of mass testing on Thursday and will continue follow up testing for all inmates at OCCC in the coming week.

Corrections Division Staff Inmate HCCC 0 0 KCCC 0 0 MCCC 0 0 OCCC 42 239 HCF 1 1 KCF 0 0 WCCC 1 0 WCF 2 0 Sheriff Division 1 NA Total 47 240

