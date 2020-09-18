Oahu’s unemployment rate soars, over 5,000 initial claims filed last week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oahu’s unemployment rate continues to grow at a much higher rate than before the second shutdown.

More than 5,000 initial claims were filed last week. That’s about as many as the week before.

That’s more than double the number of claims Oahu was seeing before thousands of businesses were ordered to shut down in August.

The initial filing rate on the neighbor islands has remained essentially the same or slightly lower this week.

Don’t forget, you have until this weekend to certify online that you lost work due to COVID, in order to get the $300 in weekly Lost Wages Assistance.

That’s for people making at least $100 on unemployment.

