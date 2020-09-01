Oahu’s single-family home prices look promising

HONOLULU (KHON2) — While the Coronavirus pandemic may have thrown Hawaii’s economy in for a loop, some experts say Oahu’s housing market still looks promising.

Research from Locations Hawai’i shows Oahu’s single-family home sales from January to July are one percent higher than the same period in 2019. The company says they have seen the most growth out of this year in the past month alone and predict an upward trend for home purchase well into the fall.

As COVID-19 progressed through Hawai’i, condo sales fell by 13 percent, which Locations Hawaii believes is attributed to both the state’s crackdown on illegal vacation rentals and the effects of the pandemic on individuals. Despite this plummet, the company reports that condo sales are still up three percent this year over 2019.

“After a rollercoaster real estate market at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the Oahu housing market has stabilized and is trending up,” Jason Lazzerini, President and CEO of Locations Hawaii

Lazzerini went on to say that extremely low single-family home inventory coupled with record-low mortgage interest rates, has pushed median home prices above last year’s levels in more than half of Oahu’s market areas.

