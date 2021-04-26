Oahu’s Pier 2 coronavirus vaccination center to open for walk-ins

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Pacific Health’s vaccination center at Pier 2 on Oahu will open for walk-in vaccinations for two hours per day starting Tuesday, April 27.

The center is also expanding its operating hours on select days.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Pier 2 will open for walk-in vaccinations every day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and appointments will be available until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28 and Thursday, April 29.

One Hawaii Pacific Health official says the expanded hours and availability will encourage those who have not been vaccinated to do so.

“We know people in the community may have struggled to schedule their COVID-19 vaccinations for a variety of reasons, so we are providing more options and additional convenience to help those who want to get vaccinated. With our expanded hours and walk-in availability, more of our friends and neighbors will be able to get their first and second doses at times that work best for them.” Dr. Melinda Ashton, Hawaii Pacific Health executive vice president & chief quality officer

Over 10,000 appointments were available at Pier 2 during the week of Monday, April 26, as of Monday afternoon.