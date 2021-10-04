Oahu’s free at-home COVID test kits run out this week due to supply, shipping issues

FILE – Aloha Stadium is one of HFD’s drive-thru sites that offers the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) on Monday reported that there will be no “Say Yes! COVID tests” available at any of their drive-thru testing sites until next week due to supply and shipping issues.

In late September, state officials reported that 65,000 people ordered the free kits, for a total of 520,000 tests. The overwhelming response forced the program to be temporarily put on hold.

The self-administered test kits cannot be used for workplace testing requirements or other programs. However, a City spokesperson said since these tests are antigen and FDA approved under emergency use authorization, they are acceptable under the Safe Access Oahu program.

Approximately 125,000 Oahu residents living in certain ZIP codes are eligible to receive the free test kits. Results can be ready in about 10 minutes. For more information, click here.