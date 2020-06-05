Oahu’s film, television industry given green light to resume on June 5

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced that Oahu’s film and television industry will be able reopen for production and for on-location filming on June 5.

Governor David Ige approved the request by the City and County of Honolulu as part of Honolulu’s Amended Emergency Order 2020-15.

“Honolulu has been the premier tropical location for filming since the early 1900’s, and we have missed their presence around the island, and strong contribution to a diversified economy,” said Mayor Caldwell.

He also adds that the guidelines were put together by the Honolulu Film office, who had the help of industry members and representatives that included state and neighbor island county film offices.

“I want to thank the many industry members and representatives, including the State and Neighbor Island County film offices, who helped the Honolulu Film Office put together such comprehensive guidelines. In addition to production requirements in general, it includes a modified quarantine process for out of state productions which have historically put Hawai‘i on the map as a safe yet exotic film location. The guidelines are the key to reopening this important part of our local economy and creative community.”

Guidelines

The reopening of production requires following health and safety guidelines taken from a deep dive into guidelines and best practices from around the world of the motion picture, television, and commercial production industries.

The guidelines are a framework for set safety procedures, physical distancing, symptoms awareness, protective measures, and considerations for security, catering, and other standard departments on a typical set, and are designed to be complimentary to working protocols that unions and guilds are establishing.

Permitting requirements

Productions will still be required to get the usual permits for city jurisdictions from the Honolulu Film Office, state permits from the Hawaii Film Office as they are allowed to issue, and the standard agreements usually obtained for filming on private property.

Permitting services through the Honolulu Film Office will be in effect starting June 5. While a city permit is not required for private locations, we are requiring that productions register any activity with the Honolulu Film Office in case location information is ever needed for the purposes of a COVID-19 outbreak and immediate contact tracing.

Modified Quarantine

For out-of-state productions seeking to film on O‘ahu, a modified quarantine process will be in place for use by the film and television industry until the 14-day quarantine requirement for out of state visitors and returning residents is lifted.

The process includes testing of travelers prior to boarding a flight to Honolulu, testing several days after arrival, and creating a ‘quarantine bubble’ of limited travel on island only between the hotel/residence and reporting to a place of work. If no testing is completed, the 14-day quarantine applies.

If there are any questions regarding film and television production on Oahu, contact the Honolulu Film Office at 808-768-6100 or by email at info@filmhonolulu.com.

