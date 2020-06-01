Oahu woman turns 100, shares secret to long life

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Palolo woman turned turned 100 on Sunday, May 31.

Esther Nowell sat in front of her home so that others could help her celebrate the milestone and so well-wishers could drive by and offer their congratulations and gifts.

So what’s the secret to living a long life?

“I tell everybody my secret,” she said. “It’s you have to do yoga, eat yogurt, and never wear tight shoes.”

Her other advice, she joked, is to select your parents very carefully for good genes.

